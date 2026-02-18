'The Secret Footballer' unmasked! Ex-Premier League striker finally reveals true identity

Speaking on the Liberty Rock Sport Podcast, Kitson revealed: "I am The Secret Footballer. I've never said that out loud before. It was an idea that came to me when I wasn't happy with where football was going and I needed an outlet to express it for my own mental health.

"I've been writing since I was a kid. It's a passion. As I said, I wanted to be a travel writer. The writing was cathartic. It helped me process what was going on in football.

"It started as something that wasn't about naming names. It was about explaining what happens in the industry and why.

"I would write and leave people to form their own opinions. It was fun for a while, then it bred huge anxiety. I had a career and a big contract. If I'd been outed, I would have been sacked and ostracised. Now everyone has a podcast and an outlet. Back then, it was genuinely new.

"It changed football in this country and led to overhauls at the highest levels, which I'm proud of. But the stress and anxiety were immense."