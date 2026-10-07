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Massive boost for Napoli! Scott McTominay gets all-clear to resume playing after heart surgery
Crucial medical clearance for McTominay
McTominay is set to make his highly anticipated return to the Napoli squad after being given the all-clear following heart surgery. The midfielder had been sidelined since early September after medical assessments revealed a mild benign arrhythmia. This health concern was initially flagged by the club's medical department, who utilised advanced wearable technology during training sessions and matches to monitor player vitals. The data collected by these devices allowed for an early diagnosis of the irregularity, prompting swift medical intervention.
Following the discovery, the former Manchester United man opted to undergo a minor ablation procedure to permanently resolve the issue. This proactive approach was designed to ensure the player's long-term health and career longevity in the high-intensity environment of Serie A. The operation was successfully completed on September 8 at the Spire Hospital in Manchester, marking the start of a carefully managed recovery period for the 29-year-old Scotsman.
- AFP
Navigating Italian fitness regulations
After the successful surgery, McTominay was ordered to observe two weeks of complete rest to allow his body to heal. He subsequently returned to Napoli’s training ground but was restricted to individual work in the gymnasium and non-contact drills with the ball. While the surgery was a success, the midfielder still had to satisfy the strict health and safety protocols governing professional sport in Italy.
According to reports from Football Italia, McTominay successfully passed these tests on Wednesday. This development is a major relief for the Partenopei, as it confirms the player is physically capable of handling the demands of top-flight football again.
A timely return for Max Allegri
The timing of McTominay's return is ideal for Napoli boss Max Allegri, who is looking to solidify his midfield options as the season progresses. Having featured in just two matches for the club so far this campaign - both of which came in Serie A - the midfielder's reintegration will provide a massive lift to the squad.
McTominay ended a seven-year spell with Manchester United to join Napoli in the summer of 2024 for a fee of approximately £25.7 million. Since his arrival, the Scottish midfielder has established himself as one of the team's standout performers, playing an instrumental role in their success. He guided Napoli to the Serie A title in the 2024-25 season, earning the prestigious Serie A Player of the Year award in the process, before adding the Supercoppa Italiana crown in the 2025-26 campaign. Across 82 appearances for the club in all competitions, McTominay has found the back of the net 27 times.
- Getty Images Sport
Allegri's side prepare for Frosinone clash
Napoli currently sit ninth in the Serie A standings with seven points, trailing league leaders Roma by six points. Allegri's side are now gearing up to face Frosinone this coming Saturday, with the fixture potentially marking McTominay's return to the matchday squad from the bench.
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