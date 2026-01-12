Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Scotland’s build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 is about more than goals and qualifiers - the Tartan Army now has fresh kits to rally behind as their nation prepares for a return to the global stage after 28 years. adidas has officially unveiled Scotland’s new home shirt, and fans are buzzing with interest as the team books its place in the USA, Canada and Mexico showpiece.
From Saltire-inspired home colours to bold away kit leaks, Scotland’s World Cup apparel mix tradition with a modern edge. With demand for the strip spiking dramatically since qualification, here’s your complete breakdown of the Scotland home and away kits, their release timelines and what they’ll cost you.
