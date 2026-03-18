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Schmeichel: "I may have played my last football match." The Danish goalkeeper's injury is extremely serious

At almost 40, this is a series of injuries that could prove fatal to the Dane’s career

Kasper Schmeichel, the 39-year-old former Leicester City goalkeeper who won the Premier League title in 2016 and is now the first-choice goalkeeper for Celtic in Scotland, may have played his "last football match" on 22 February, as he himself has stated, due to a couple of shoulder operations he is due to undergo, meaning he will miss the World Cup play-offs in which his Denmark side are set to face North Macedonia in the semi-finals.

  • IS HIS CAREER OVER?

    "I've been a footballer since I was born. It's devastating. At the moment, I'm really struggling to come to terms with what's happened," Golazo told CBS Sports, in front of his father Peter, himself a former goalkeeper and pundit on the programme.


    "On Tuesday I received the news that this could be the end of my career. By the time I’m fit again, I might be over 40." Recovery time is estimated at 11–12 months. "I’ll do everything I can to see if I can make a comeback. It would probably be one of the greatest achievements of my career if I managed to recover from an injury like this. I’ll fight, I’ll try everything I can. I’ll do the rehab." But what kind of injury is it?

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  • FOUR PROBLEMS TOGETHER

    "I tore my bicep and rotator cuff, dislocated my shoulder and damaged the glenoid labrum. I’ve lost everything. To put it in simpler terms, it’s as if a baseball player were to tear his anterior cruciate ligament and Achilles tendon at the same time."

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