AFP
Saudi Pro League ready to fund Mohamed Salah transfer after Liverpool legend was dropped by Arne Slot
Saudi Pro League ready to fund Salah move
Salah has found himself on the bench for Liverpool’s last two Premier League matches, a decision that has stunned fans and reopened questions regarding his long-term future at the club. Slot’s call to leave out the Premier League’s top active goalscorer comes during a period of inconsistency for Liverpool, adding to speculation about the winger’s relationship with the under-pressure head coach. In the background, the Saudi Pro League has made clear that funding will be available should Salah signal an openness to leaving Anfield, as per The Telegraph.
Liverpool previously rejected a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad in 2024 and Salah himself has admitted negotiations with SPL officials were “serious” before he chose to renew his deal at Anfield last summer. This means that any revived move would now require a transfer fee rather than a free signing, making the timing of Salah’s current benching even more significant. His contract, which runs until 2027, ensures Liverpool remain in control, but the optics of Salah being dropped have shifted the power dynamic.
With the Saudi Pro League still aiming to attract superstars with the 2034 Saudi Arabia World Cup in mind, Salah fits the profile of a transformational signing. Four clubs are majority-owned by the country’s Public Investment Fund, meaning financial backing for a marquee arrival remains available even after last summer’s restrained spending. If Salah expresses willingness, the Saudi Pro League’s hierarchy is prepared to act quickly.
- Getty Images Sport
Salah benched in two sraight games as form dwindles
The sudden sidelining of Salah has magnified Liverpool’s internal tensions during a difficult start to the season under Slot. Captain Virgil van Dijk’s admission that no player has “unlimited credit” underscores the shift in standards and the manager’s attempts to impose a new tactical identity. Slot has acknowledged that Salah is “not happy,” yet has persisted with benching him to address structural issues in the team’s performances.
For the Saudi Pro League, this moment represents a rare window to acquire one of the most globally marketable players of the last decade. Previous attempts failed because Liverpool were unwilling to break up their attacking core, but the current scenario gives Saudi clubs renewed confidence that a deal could be revived. Crucially, Salah’s own words about his positive relationship with SPL officials suggest a pathway remains open.
Saudi Arabia’s transformation of its league has slowed following the initial wave of superstar signings in 2023, yet officials continue to insist they will invest heavily again for strategic, image-defining transfers. Salah fits that brief perfectly, given his Arab heritage, international profile and elite pedigree. With several high-earning imports nearing contract expiry, the SPL sees 2026–27 as the next phase of targeted big-name recruitment.
Saudi Arabia want more star power ahead of 2034 World Cup
Salah’s frustrations this season have been visible, with the 33-year-old producing just five goals in all competitions. His reduced productivity, combined with adjustments under Slot’s system, has created an unfamiliar situation where Liverpool feel compelled to prioritise collective balance over Salah’s long-established attacking freedom.
The timing also matters because Salah is now more than halfway through his contract, making the next 12 months crucial for Liverpool’s long-term planning. If the club believes Salah’s role will diminish under Slot, selling him for a substantial fee before 2027 becomes a logical financial decision.
Conversely, failing to resolve tensions risks entering the final year of his deal with declining leverage and uncertainty over reinvestment. From Saudi Arabia’s perspective, Salah’s age and elite fitness profile make him an ideal headline signing as they look to increase the star power in the Pro League in the lead-up to the 2034 World Cup.
- Getty Images Sport
Salah set for AFCON duties later this month
Much depends on Salah’s response to being dropped and the conversations that take place between him, Slot and the Liverpool hierarchy in the coming weeks. If the reigning Premier League champions reintegrate him into the starting XI and restore his confidence, the Reds may successfully delay Saudi interest until 2027. But if the benching becomes a trend, or if Salah feels under-appreciated, the SPL will be ready to strike with a renewed, fully funded offer in the summer of 2026, or maybe even in January.
However, the first hurdle for Salah stands away from England as he is set to travel away for the Africa Cup of Nations later this month as he looks to lead Egypt to their first AFCON title since 2010.
Advertisement