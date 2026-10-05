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Saudi Arabia World Cup 2034 plans hit by major blow as $2.5bn Neom stadium project suspended
Gulf kingdom pauses futuristic venue
Saudi Arabia has suspended construction of the $2.5bn (£1.9bn/€2.2bn) futuristic arena in the Neom megacity that was earmarked as a flagship venue for the 2034 World Cup. According to construction intelligence platform MEED Projects as reported by Reuters, the 46,000-capacity facility has now been classified as "on hold" with no end date. The move raises fresh questions over the delivery of the 15 stadiums proposed to FIFA when the kingdom was confirmed as the sole host of the 48-team tournament.
- AFP
Strategic shift amid national priorities
The postponement of the arena, designed to sit 350 metres above ground level within The Line development, reflects a rebalancing of state spending under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 masterplan. Addressing the shift in focus regarding the megastructure, Public Investment Fund (PIF) governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan stated in April that The Line was no longer a priority and not of utmost importance before 2030.
Global body praises tournament blueprint
Despite setbacks in Neom following the suspension of The Mukaab skyscraper project in Riyadh, Saudi authorities insist tournament preparations remain on track. The Saudi World Cup 2034 Hosting Higher Authority maintained that "substantial delivery" of tournament infrastructure is already underway while sharing progress on alternative venues, with FIFA having previously hailed the kingdom's proposal as "absolutely incredible."
- Ali Issa
Economic headwinds test ambitious timeline
Saudi Arabia faces mounting economic pressure after its finance ministry projected a budget deficit alongside a 3.6 per cent drop in real GDP amid declining oil revenues. The situation has been compounded by regional disruptions to energy exports and security threats from Yemen's Houthi rebels, who recently targeted an area near an Aramco facility in Riyadh. For Mohammed bin Salman, delivering the 2034 World Cup remains a crucial pillar in building the kingdom's economic profile and international standing.
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