Santos sack manager after Neymar’s side suffer late defeat to stoke shock relegation fears again

Neymar is back to full fitness with Santos and is hoping he can play his way into Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil plans for World Cup 2026. The forward has been left out Ancelotti's latest squad list but says he will keep on working hard in a bid to earn a recall before the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada this summer. He told reporters: "The national team squad has just been announced. We weren't called up. Of course, I'm sad, but I'll always support the national team. Now it's about keeping working, and being ready if an opportunity comes. Obviously, it's my last World Cup. I was upset. But tomorrow I have to stop being sad. I need to work, train and play so that an opportunity may arise to be at the World Cup. I'm prepared.”