Santiago Gimenez salary: How much does Mexico star earn per week and annually at AC Milan?

Everything you need to know about Santiago Gimenez's salary details playing for AC Milan

Mexican forward Santiago Gimenez has proven to be a decent signing for Serie A side AC Milan so far. The attacker arrived in Italy during the 2025 winter transfer window from Eredivisie club Feyenoord and Just days after his arrival, he scored his first Champions League goal for Milan, ironically against his former club, in a playoff tie. However, Milan were ultimately knocked out of the competition with a 2–1 aggregate defeat.

Gimenez signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Milan, keeping him at the club until 2029. While he is well-compensated under his current deal, he ranks relatively low on the wage list compared to some of the top stars in the Milan dressing room.

Exactly how much does he earn playing in Serie A?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross