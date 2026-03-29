San Marino’s manager faced Bosnia less than a year ago: “They’re slow but have some standout players. The stadium looks like Crotone’s Scida.”

What’s it like to face Bosnia in Zenica? Roberto Cevoli, manager of the San Marino national team since 2023 and opponent of Barbarez’s men – who are set to face Italy on Tuesday 31 March in the World Cup qualifying group – knows all about it from last June.
“We played the first leg at Bilino Polje on 7 June; it was 32 degrees and stiflingly hot. A far cry from the snow we’ve been having recently. It’s a small, cramped, dilapidated stadium. The stands are right up against the pitch and the fans make themselves heard loud and clear.”