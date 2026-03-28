Samardzic on the transfer market: Atalanta's plans for the summer

Maurizio Sarri has always been a fan of Lazar Samardzic, for whom Lazio made an approach last January only to be rebuffed by Atalanta. The same response was given to Fiorentina, another club that was ready to make a concrete offer in January, but at Atalanta’s insistence, discussions never progressed beyond an enquiry. With the former Udinese player blocked, Brescianini and Maldini were on their way out, with the former joining Fiorentina and the latter Lazio. Now, however, the situation has changed. Samardzic – who was also linked with Galatasaray in January, though nothing concrete ever materialised – is seeing little playing time and could well leave in the summer; his spell in Bergamo may be drawing to a close.