Sam Kerr gets hitched! Chelsea's superstar striker marries USWNT's Kristie Mewis in Australia

Kerr sustained an ACL injury during Chelsea training in January 2024, an injury that kept her out of the game for 20 months and ruled her out of major competitions, including the Paris Olympics. Her recovery was extended due to an issue with the surgical graft that went undiscovered for ten months, causing her persistent pain and "dark" days during rehabilitation. She made her long-awaited return for Chelsea in September last year, coming off the bench against Aston Villa and scoring her 100th goal for the club just minutes later. She has since continued her return, scoring a brace on her first start since the injury in the Women's Champions League in November 2025 and has rejoined the Australian national team squad.

Kerr also faced a legal battle over an incident that occurred in January 2023 in London, when she had a dispute with a taxi driver and subsequently an altercation with a police officer. The Chelsea star always maintained she did not intend to insult or harm anyone and was expressing herself poorly on a traumatic evening, arguing she felt the police treated her differently due to their "power and privilege". Last February, a jury at Kingston Crown Court found her not guilty of racially aggravated intentional disorderly conduct after a week-long trial.