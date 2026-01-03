Getty Images Entertainment
Sam Kerr gets hitched! Chelsea's superstar striker marries USWNT's Kristie Mewis in Australia
Stunning celebrations in Western Australia
The pair tied the knot at the luxurious Venetian-inspired estate, the backdrop for a day filled with emotion. Adhering to a chic black-and-white dress code, Kerr dazzled in a classic black tuxedo, complete with a white buttonhole rose, while Mewis looked stunning in a white, sparkling gown featuring a corset and long veil. And in a touching moment, Kerr carried their seven-month-old son, Jagger, down the aisle. Mewis, a former U.S. Women’s National Team and West Ham United player, had anticipated this moment would be an emotional one, mentioning on her podcast that she would "sob when that happens".
Superstar guests savour the moment
The guestlist included several of Kerr's Matildas team-mates, such as Steph Catley, Mackenzie Arnold, and Alanna Kennedy, who all wore black outfits in line with the dress code. Other notable attendees included Arsenal stars Caitlin Foord and Katie McCabe, and former U.S. teammate Stephanie McCaffrey. The couple, who got engaged in late 2023 after meeting in 2019 and officially announcing their relationship in 2021, celebrated into the early hours of 2026 with an extravagant party. While a full honeymoon is on hold due to Kerr's upcoming fixture for Chelsea against West Ham on January 11th, the newlyweds were spotted flying back to London with baby Jagger after a brief stay at the Crown Towers hotel.
Kerr moving forward after two tough years
Kerr sustained an ACL injury during Chelsea training in January 2024, an injury that kept her out of the game for 20 months and ruled her out of major competitions, including the Paris Olympics. Her recovery was extended due to an issue with the surgical graft that went undiscovered for ten months, causing her persistent pain and "dark" days during rehabilitation. She made her long-awaited return for Chelsea in September last year, coming off the bench against Aston Villa and scoring her 100th goal for the club just minutes later. She has since continued her return, scoring a brace on her first start since the injury in the Women's Champions League in November 2025 and has rejoined the Australian national team squad.
Kerr also faced a legal battle over an incident that occurred in January 2023 in London, when she had a dispute with a taxi driver and subsequently an altercation with a police officer. The Chelsea star always maintained she did not intend to insult or harm anyone and was expressing herself poorly on a traumatic evening, arguing she felt the police treated her differently due to their "power and privilege". Last February, a jury at Kingston Crown Court found her not guilty of racially aggravated intentional disorderly conduct after a week-long trial.
High-flying Chelsea target trophies
Chelsea Women’s form has been impressive, losing only one league match so far this season and they have a challenging set of forthcoming fixtures in three different competitions: they host West Ham United Women in the WSL, then face Crystal Palace Women in the Women's FA Cup, followed by an away clash against Manchester City Women in the Women's League Cup semi-finals.
