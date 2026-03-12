Sam Coffey arrived in England as world-class player - but Man City will 'challenge' USWNT star to become more 'unpredictable'

With Hasegawa currently away at the Asian Cup, the short-term impact is obvious. Coffey was granted her first WSL start last time out, ramping up her minutes so she is ready for a more prominent role in the Japan international's absence. And even once Hasegawa returns, the experience Coffey, an Olympic gold medalist and NWSL champion, will add as City look to get over the line to win just a second-ever league title will be vital.
In the long-term, Coffey's addition looks set to be even more valuable. This is a team that has relied on Hasegawa perhaps too heavily since her arrival four years ago, and the USWNT midfielder can not only help reduce some of that dependency, but also improve the top-quality depth in a City team looking to go to the next level.
Amid it all is the potential for Coffey to take her game to new, and different, heights in a role that will look to tap into her attacking abilities that little bit more.