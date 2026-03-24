Salah is leaving Liverpool: where might he go this summer? MLS, the Saudi Pro League, and millions on offer from West to East

It is easy to imagine a future for Salah away from Europe, not least because he would have virtually no chance of facing ‘his’ Liverpool: as early as December, he was on the verge of leaving following his outburst against manager Slot, with whom he claimed to ‘no longer have a relationship’. Rumours are circulating regarding Simone Inzaghi’s Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia and, on the other side of the globe, San Diego in the MLS, USA. Two directions – west and east – that would allow him to remain competitive even at 34, in a role like his own, the winger, which demands physical explosiveness.

Another possibility, European but not a top-tier option, is the Turkish Super Lig: even on the Anatolian peninsula there are clubs, particularly in Istanbul, capable of paying astronomical wages such as the €24 million that the Pharaoh earned at Liverpool following his latest contract extension until 2027, signed in the spring of 2025. Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş are in the second tier.