Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney told how many signings Wrexham need after Championship promotion - with owners tipped to ‘push the button’ if transfer records need to be broken
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been told how many signings Wrexham will need after securing a historic promotion into the Championship.
- History made with third successive promotion
- Plans being drawn up for life in the second tier
- Co-chairmen will make more funds available