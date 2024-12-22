Rob McElhenney Ryan Reynolds WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

More in Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s price range! No Patrick Bamford but Wrexham plot alternative Leeds raid in January transfer window

WrexhamLeague OneTransfersLeedsP. BamfordJ. GelhardtChampionship

Patrick Bamford is not considered to be a realistic target for Wrexham, but Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are plotting an alternative Leeds raid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • England striker too expensive for Red Dragons
  • Gelhardt may be a more realistic target
  • Hollywood superstars making more funds available
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱