Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney won’t be scrubbed from history books! Stunning Wrexham record will not be beaten in 2024 despite Chesterfield’s best efforts
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will not be scrubbed from the history books in 2024, with one notable Wrexham record remaining in place.
- Red Dragons claimed National League title in 2023
- Secured that crown with 111 points
- Chesterfield unable to better than return in 2024