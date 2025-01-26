Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's European dream dashed! FA blocks Wrexham from joining revamped Welsh League Cup to compete for UEFA Conference League qualification
Wrexham and three other Welsh clubs in the English pyramid have been blocked from competing for European football by playing in the Welsh League Cup.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Welsh League Cup granted a Conference League spot
- Cardiff, Swansea, Wrexham and Newport hoped to compete
- English FA have blocked the move