‘Go for it!’ - Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac told to ‘double down’ in January transfer window in Wrexham’s bid for promotion to Premier League

Despite spending heavily in preparation for this season, Davies thought they would be a mid-table side in 2025-26. While that could still happen, the former centre-back feels they are in with a shot of making it into the top six as this season is "mad".

He added: "I think when you speak about Wrexham, I didn't think they’d be in a relegation fight. I thought they'd finish around mid-table. The difference is that in the lower divisions, they kind of outspent most teams. They couldn't do it with Birmingham, but they outspent the other teams, brought the best players and then when it came to January, they refreshed and managed to get over the line. While I initially thought it could just be a season where they stay up, be in and around it and maybe have a little huff and puff, but end up falling short, I’d now say they've got as much chance as anyone. That's simply because of, and I say this respectfully, how mad the league has been.

"While Coventry, Middlesbrough, and now Ipswich are making a charge, if we think back to last year, it was boring. Last year, we had four teams pull away from the 15th game and the top four didn’t change. Whereas this year we're talking about the likes of Hull, Stoke and Preston, who were fighting to stay up on the last day of last season. Like all three of those teams, Wrexham are in the conversation and I think they have got as much of a chance as anyone."