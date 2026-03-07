'Easy decision' - Ryan Gravenberch pens long-term Liverpool contract

Speaking to the club's official website, Gravenberch revealed he had no doubts about extending his stay. “I feel really, really good,” Gravenberch said. “I was really proud to extend my contract at such a big club. So, I’m really happy that I can stay for many more years.”

He highlighted the trust from the hierarchy as a primary factor, adding: “I felt directly the trust from the club, also from the manager. The decision for me was easy to make. My family is also happy here. We are now here almost three years, so I know everything already. I’m happy that I’m here.”