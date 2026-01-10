Ruben Amorim's Man Utd explosion explained: Bizarre comment from director Jason Wilcox that pushed axed head coach over the edge revealed

After the Red Devils struggled to a 1-1 draw against Premier League rivals Leeds United, Amorim came out in his conference with a point to make. He made a series of claims in a wild outburst which criticised the club’s executives. It is now understood this was aimed towards Wilcox, who had been initially hesitant to appoint Amorim in November 2024.

When asked if he still has the board's backing, Amorim said: “To start with that, I noticed that you received selective information about everything. I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United. And that is clear.”

He continued to say that he is not Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Conte or Jose Mourinho – three managers known for their hands on approach when it comes to recruitment and club management – but added that: “I’m the manager of Manchester United.

“And it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change. That was my point. I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.”