Ruben Amorim makes major transfer decision as Man Utd target TWO priority signings including Premier League star

According to The Mirror, Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson has emerged as United’s priority target. Anderson is capable of operating both as a No. 6 and as a more dynamic box-to-box midfielder as well. Forest are prepared for a fierce fight to keep him. His contract, which runs until June 2029, means Forest hold a strong negotiating position, but with his valuation now soaring towards £75 million ($99m), United see him as a more attainable prospect than some of their other options.

Having only made his England debut in September, he now has five senior caps to his name and is being tipped as a legitimate contender to start at the 2026 World Cup. His maturity has impressed England boss Thomas Tuchel, who has been unusually emphatic in his praise.

After England’s 2–0 win over Andorra, Tuchel said: "He’s just a very, very good football player. He has the physicality, he’s very mobile at No. 6. He has the body, he loves to defend, he loves to put his body inside to duels. He loves passing, he loves to break the lines, he’s very mobile in this game. It was a pleasure to see. "I think the team around him made it as easy as possible for him and he had a very strong performance. I think he showed today that he adapts to the situation. Can he show what he showed in training? Can he show what he showed with Nottingham and the under-21s? He played with a lot of freedom. He was very quickly in the flow. I think he has the physicality and he has the mindset to play in more difficult games."