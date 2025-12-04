'You have to think about everything' - Ruben Amorim explains dropping Leny Yoro from Man Utd line-up after disappointing performance at Crystal Palace and opens up on Matthijs de Ligt absence

Amorim had said the previous day that he had two injury doubts but would not reveal who they were. It became clear when the line-ups were announced that one of them was De Ligt. "It's a small thing. I expect to have him in the next game [against Wolves on Monday]. The rest of the guys are ready," Amorim explained.

"It's hard because just Harry [Maguire] and Matt [de Ligt] play in that position - so it's a blow. He's doing really well. But I'm really excited for Ayden [Heaven]. He's working there. I think he has the right characteristics to play in there. So it's a big opportunity for everyone to see Ayden perform. But it's a small thing, I expect to have Matta in the next game."

Heaven, who United signed from Arsenal last January, will be at the heart of Amorim's back three in his first start since the Carabao Cup tie at Grimsby in August. "I want to show to my players that everyone has an opportunity," Amorim said. "Ayden is working in that position. He's working in a different position. The guy that is working in all of the movements was Ayden. I have to be consistent in my decision and they need to understand what I'm doing, so that was the key point."

Amorim also hopes that the return of Cunha will boost his team against West Ham.

"We suffered a little bit against Everton here. Cunha is the guy that alone can solve some problems, create momentum," he said. "But he needs to be also really focussed on the runs with [Aaron Wan] Bissaka, the way he's going to recover his position. So I expect a very complete game from Cunha but of course he's the sort of player who can solve a lot of problems for us."

United can go fifth in the Premier League table if they beat West Ham.