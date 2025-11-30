Getty Images Sport
Ruben Amorim admits to 'stealing' set-piece ideas from rivals after Man Utd exploit Crystal Palace 'tiredness' to secure huge three points
United exploit Palace tiredness with set piece goals
The visit to Selhurst Park looked set to be another frustrating outing for United, as they were outplayed by the Eagles in the opening 45 minutes. Oliver Glasner's side took the lead after Jean-Phillippe Mateta won a penalty when he was felled by compatriot Leny Yoro. The French international eventually converted from the spot, after he was allowed to re-take following an accidental double-touch on his first attempt.
Despite being second best for the majority of the opening hour of the game, Amorim's side were constantly threatening from set pieces. They could have taken the lead in the opening minutes, had it not been for a smart double save by Dean Henderson at the feet of Casemiro following a long throw. The visitors eventually made their dead-ball routines pay dividends in the second half. Captain Fernandes was the provider on both occasions. The equaliser came via Zirkzee's swivelling finish from a tight angle to score his first league goal in over a year. Mount found the winner as he struck home from the edge of the box after Fernandes took a quick touch from a free kick to catch the hosts napping.
In his post-match comments, Amorim admitted he was putting a greater emphasis on set pieces as teams in the Premier League continue to innovate in that phase of play. He also suggested his ability to work with his players on the training paddock without European football is helping, while the opposition struggling to keep pace in the second half due to their European exploits. Palace lost 2-1 away to Strasbourg on Thursday.
'We are stealing a lot of things'
When asked about United's improvement at set pieces, Amorim said: "'We have more time to work. We work a lot and we learn a lot in England. We are stealing a lot of things to score goals."
He added: "We need to understand the opponent was tired in the second half. When you increase the rhythm and the opponent suffers a goal right away a goal, we had control.
“In the last 10 minutes of the first half, I felt the opponent was struggling and they would struggle in the second half. We had that feeling that we needed to do something to change the way we were playing.
“We tried to change little things in the game. But the intensity and the quality in the way we connected, especially Zirkzee, was better and that improves a lot the way we play.”
Set pieces cover up United's lack of creativity
While Amorim is right to herald his team's performance at dead ball situations, the lack of creativity in open play should remain an ongoing concern. United generated 1.25 xG over the course of 90 minutes at Selhurst Park, while the hosts created 1.97xG, according to Opta.
However, just 0.2xG of those chances came from open play for the visitors. Despite Amorim's assertion that his side took control of the game in the second half, you could just as easily argue the Red Devils were lucky to take the lead when looking at the underlying data. Both sides generated 0.26xG after the break, with Zrikzee and Mount's goals coming on chances worth just 0.05xG.
What comes next for United?
The Red Devils will be happy with a battling three points away to a well-drilled Palace side, regardless of how they get their goals. Amorim has bought himself more time over the course of the past few weeks, which could well be a result of the additional time on the training pitch without European competition. Now sitting in 7th in the Premier League table, the goal must be to return to continental competition next term. That endeavour continues when the Red Devils host West Ham at Old Trafford on Thursday.
