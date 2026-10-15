Ruben Amorim rotates AC Milan squad for Europa League trip to RB Salzburg

Milan step into their Europa League fixture against Salzburg under immediate pressure following a disastrous start to their European campaign. A disappointing 2-0 home defeat against Benfica in their opening match leaves the Italian side desperately searching for points in Austria.

Head coach Amorim faces a delicate balancing act at the Red Bull Arena. The manager must manage squad fatigue and deliver a positive result in Europe while keeping one eye on an upcoming Serie A fixture against Atalanta this weekend.

Despite the necessity for victory, Amorim has chosen to rotate his team significantly. The Portuguese coach has rested several key stars while dealing with a growing injury list, setting up a high-stakes encounter in Salzburg.