Roy Keane declares Jude Bellingham can become one of the greatest players of all time after England thrash Croatia

Bellingham was the focal point of Thomas Tuchel's side as England inflicted a 7-0 hammering on Croatia in Rijeka. He scored one goal and set up three more, continuing his phenomenal form.

Speaking on ITV after the match, Roy Keane heaped praise on Bellingham for his complete performance. The comprehensive victory saw Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane each grab two goals, with Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers also scoring to completely overwhelm a woeful Croatia defence. At only 23, Bellingham is already an England great, having recorded 14 goals and 13 assists in 59 matches since his debut.