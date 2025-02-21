Roy Keane's daughter opens up on incurable disease which left her with memory loss and on verge of chemotherapy - and explains how Man Utd legend saved her life
Roy Keane's daughter opened up on how the Manchester United legend helped her deal with an incurable disease which left her with horrible symptoms.
- Caragh Keane diagnosed with lupus
- Felt joint pain and had alopecia among other symptoms
- Selena Gomez also suffered from the same disease