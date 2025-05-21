Ronaldinho backs Lamine Yamal to 'make history' at Barcelona like he and Lionel Messi did & claims 17-year-old sensation is capable of winning 'several' Ballons d'Or L. Yamal Barcelona Ballon d'Or Ronaldinho L. Messi LaLiga

Ronaldinho has backed Lamine Yamal to "make history" at Barcelona and believes the teenager is capable of winning the Ballon d'Or "several" times.