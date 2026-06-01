‘Thank you, idol!’ - Rodrygo receives dream signed gift from Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Rodrygo has never hidden his admiration for Ronaldo, often replicating the famous "Siu" celebration and citing the Al-Nassr captain as his primary inspiration in football. In the midst of a gruelling recovery process, the 23-year-old was left moved by a heartfelt gesture from the man he considers the greatest of all time.

The Brazilian forward took to his official X account to showcase a signed Al-Nassr jersey sent directly by Ronaldo. The Portuguese legend penned a personal note on the fabric, which read: "To Rodrygo, a hug." Overjoyed by the surprise, Rodrygo captioned the post with the message: "Thank you, Idol! Cristiano."







