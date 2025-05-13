Rodri salary: How much does Ballon d'Or winner earn per week and annually at Manchester City?

Everything you need to know about Rodri's salary at Manchester City

Having joined from La Liga side Atletico Madrid, Rodri made his Premier League debut with Manchester City in 2019. The Spanish midfielder quickly proved to be the perfect fit for Pep Guardiola’s demanding footballing system, seamlessly taking on the defensive midfield role.

Now an indispensable member of the squad, Rodri helped lead City to four consecutive Premier League titles between 2021 and 2024, including a historic treble in the 2022-23 season. He famously scored the only goal in the Champions League final against Inter Milan, securing the club’s first-ever Champions League title.

In 2024, Rodri also won the prestigious Ballon d’Or, following a standout year in which he played a key role in City’s league success and Spain’s triumph at the 2024 Euros.

Sidelined with an unfortunate ACL injury for most of the 2024-25 season, Rodri’s absence has been deeply felt, with City crashing out of the Champions League and losing the Premier League title to Liverpool by a wide margin.

Rodri’s current contract with City runs until 2027, and while he is not among the top earners, he still receives a significant salary.

Exactly how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross