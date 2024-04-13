Rodri to be rested against Real Madrid?! Pep Guardiola jokes about exhausted Man City midfielder after leaving him out against Luton

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeRodri to be rested against Real Madrid?! Pep Guardiola jokes about exhausted Man City midfielder after leaving him out against LutonManchester CityRodrigoLutonReal MadridChampions LeaguePremier LeaguePep GuardiolaPep Guardiola jokingly claimed he would bench exhausted Rodri against Real Madrid the Champions League quarter-final second leg.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGuardiola joked about resting Rodri against RealSpanish midfielder did not play against LutonProvided update on Walker, Ake and Stones