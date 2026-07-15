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Rodri calls out referee over handling of 'sensational' Lamine Yamal after Spain wonderkid denied '15 fouls' in World Cup semi-final win over France
Rodri slams referee in France win
Spain may be heading to the 2026 World Cup final after a clinical 2-0 win over France, but captain Rodri was far from satisfied with the treatment of Yamal. The midfielder took aim at referee Ivan Barton, suggesting that the Salvadoran official allowed the French defense to target the 19-year-old with impunity throughout the clash in Texas.
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The '15 fouls' claim
Rodri was adamant that the official count did not reflect the reality of the game, suggesting that the sheer volume of unpunished challenges was reaching double digits.
"What is clear is that we have been dealing with this situation of the number of fouls for three games now," Rodri stated after the game. "I understand that some might not be fouls, but we're talking about 10 or 15 fouls where the kid goes to the ground, gets tackled, and they have to call it, because otherwise the defenders are going to keep doing the same thing. The permissiveness has been quite blatant today."
According to match data, Yamal drew only a single foul during the contest. That lone call led to a 22nd-minute penalty, which Mikel Oyarzabal successfully converted to open the scoring. Ironically, this decision drew the ire of France head coach Didier Deschamps, who also questioned Barton’s refereeing standards.
Praise for 'sensational' Yamal
Despite the officiating drama, Rodri was quick to praise Yamal’s contribution to the team’s success. The winger, who celebrated his 19th birthday just a day before the semi-final, was instrumental in Spain's tactical plan to nullify Kylian Mbappe and the French attack. While Yamal has only scored once in the tournament, his work rate has not gone unnoticed by his team-mates.
Speaking to TVE, Rodri lauded the youngster's maturity, saying: "Lamine Yamal played a fantastic game, especially off the ball he was sensational and helped us a lot."
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Focus shifts to the final
With a place in the showpiece event secured, Rodri is already mentally preparing for what he describes as the pinnacle of his professional career. Whether they face Argentina or England, the Spaniard knows that the level of intensity will only increase, making his pleas for officiating consistency all the more relevant.
"Very happy, very proud, especially of my team, of my country, of what this represents for us. We have to rest and recover well because we surely have the most important match of our lives ahead of us. Rest and a huge match," he concluded.
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