Rodri calls out referee over handling of 'sensational' Lamine Yamal after Spain wonderkid denied '15 fouls' in World Cup semi-final win over France

Rodri was adamant that the official count did not reflect the reality of the game, suggesting that the sheer volume of unpunished challenges was reaching double digits.

"What is clear is that we have been dealing with this situation of the number of fouls for three games now," Rodri stated after the game. "I understand that some might not be fouls, but we're talking about 10 or 15 fouls where the kid goes to the ground, gets tackled, and they have to call it, because otherwise the defenders are going to keep doing the same thing. The permissiveness has been quite blatant today."

According to match data, Yamal drew only a single foul during the contest. That lone call led to a 22nd-minute penalty, which Mikel Oyarzabal successfully converted to open the scoring. Ironically, this decision drew the ire of France head coach Didier Deschamps, who also questioned Barton’s refereeing standards.