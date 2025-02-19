'We had a robust discussion' - Raphael Varane lifts lid on 'very tense' relationship with Erik ten Hag at Man Utd & admits 'surprise' over INEOS not sacking Dutch coach last summer
Raphael Varane had a "very tense" relationship with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United and has admitted to struggles with his "rigid" tactics.
- Varane signed for United in 2021
- Was one of the starters when Ten Hag arrived
- Gradually fell out of favour under Dutchman