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Roberto Carlos claims Lionel Messi could play on for Argentina until 2030 World Cup & gives verdict on Neymar's return to Brazil squad
Carlos lauds South American icon
Speaking in an interview with Argentinian newspaper Ole, Carlos dropped a fascinating prediction regarding the international future of Messi. The legendary former defender expressed his absolute admiration for the Inter Miami superstar as the continent prepares for the highly anticipated tournament.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner successfully guided his nation to global glory at Qatar 2022 and is currently aiming to achieve a second consecutive miracle. The evergreen playmaker, who has scored 117 goals in 199 caps for Argentina, remains in sensational form, netting 13 times and providing seven assists in 16 games this season. Carlos highlighted how perfectly the captain embodies the spirit and technical excellence of Latin football on the world stage.
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Real Madrid legend predicts incredible longevity
The former Brazil international insisted that the upcoming tournament does not necessarily have to be the final chapter for the legendary forward. Explaining his reasoning, Carlos showered praise on the icon's professionalism and strict physical regime, suggesting a historic appearance at the 2030 tournament remains well within reach for the global superstar.
He stated: "It's a spectacle to see Messi. He is a player of immense quality who represents South American football. Let him enjoy it, because it could be his last World Cup. He can easily play another one, he takes such good care of himself that in the end he can play more."
Neymar remains crucial for Selecao success
In addition to his glowing remarks about the Albiceleste captain, Carlos turned his attention to the ongoing preparations of his native country. The legendary full-back offered a detailed verdict on Neymar, who is the all-time top scorer for the Selecao with 79 goals in 128 appearances.
Despite suffering numerous injuries recently, restricting him to just six goals in 15 domestic games, and currently not being fully fit, Ancelotti included the superstar in the final squad.
Regarding this, Carlos commented: "We have to see if Neymar recovers 100%. The team needs him, playing or not, because even on the bench he contributes a lot to the team. And, if he enters the pitch, it's a spectacle."
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What is next for South American giants?
Brazil will kick off their Group C campaign against Morocco on June 14, before facing Haiti on June 20 and Scotland on June 25. Meanwhile, Messi and his Argentina team-mates start Group J against Algeria on June 17, followed by games against Austria on June 22 and Jordan on June 28.