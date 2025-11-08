Robert Lewandowski to team up with Luka Modric? AC Milan meet with Barcelona striker's agent to replace disappointing Santiago Gimenez

With just months left on Lewandowski's current Barcelona contract, the 37-year-old striker has been closely linked with a move away from the Spanish side next summer as a free agent. Even his representative Pini Zahavi recently claimed that the striker could leave the Catalan side, saying: "Lewandowski's contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2026, and no decisions have been made yet. We'll have to wait and see what happens in the coming days."

Zahavi, however, dismissed rumours suggesting Lewandowski could head to the Saudi Pro League as he added: "There's nothing official regarding negotiations with Saudi Arabian teams. There are no offers at this time."

As Lewandowski's future remains uncertain, reports have emerged that the Catalan giants have started to prepare for life beyond their star striker, with Ferran Torres adapting to a central role under Hansi Flick this season. Sporting director Deco recently stated that Barcelona will not immediately pursue a replacement, yet names like Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Etta Eyong continue to surface in reports.