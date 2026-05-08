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‘Great addition’ - Robbie Keane backed to bring quality to Old Firm giants Celtic that Ange Postecoglou return would lack
O'Neill answered SOS calls at Parkhead
Martin O’Neill, at 74 years of age, finds himself back in the dugout at present. He has taken the reins on a couple of occasions this season after answering SOS calls from Glasgow. A Scottish Premiership title and domestic cup double remains up for grabs in 2026.
Another changing of the guard will take place over the summer, with Celtic in the process of identifying and approaching suitable candidates. Several names have been added to the pot, with decisions needing to be made on whether to favour potential or pedigree.
Keane fits into the first of those brackets, having decided to cut his managerial teeth in the somewhat surprising surroundings of Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv and over in Hungary at Ferencvaros. Title glory has been savoured in both of those posts, allowing the 45-year-old Irishman’s stock to soar.
Would Keane be the right appointment for Celtic?
The former Tottenham and Liverpool striker, who spent time on loan at Celtic in 2010, is now seeing a return to British soil speculated on. Quizzed on whether Keane would be a shrewd appointment by the Bhoys, another former loanee - ex-England international Gray - told GOAL when speaking exclusively in association with BetterBonus: “I think it's the next step for Robbie, if that's the way he wants to go.
“It's worked for Steven Gerrard, it's worked for other ex-players who've gone up north and achieved certain things over the first couple of seasons in their youth management career, if you want to put it like that.
“I think somewhere down the line, Robbie obviously wants to come back to Britain, maybe it's going to be Celtic. I know it's not going to happen now, but there was talk of Tottenham, so I think his credentials are there.
“If he can bring any of his experience from what he achieved as a player to his management style in Britain or the UK, eventually the Premier League, then I think he's going to be a great addition.”
Potential vs pedigree: Keane or Postecoglou?
Keane is still learning his trade, despite enjoying early success in the dugout, and would represent something of a gamble for Celtic - despite already being well versed in the demands of operating under the Old Firm spotlight.
Postecoglou would be a more proven option, with the enigmatic Australian - who finds himself out of work on the back of testing spells in England at Tottenham and Nottingham Forest - having overseen a couple of title wins and a memorable Treble during his two-year tenure at ‘Paradise’ between 2021 and 2023.
Pressed further on whether tried and tested or up and coming is the way forward, Gray added: “That's like two sides of the same coin, isn't it? Ange, with the experience that he's got, I know what he achieved at Celtic was incredible.
“They absolutely adore him up there, so you could never write that off. It's just whether Ange wants to go back to one of his clubs that he's already managed. But then you look at Robbie, who's kind of a spring chicken compared to Ange Postecoglou, but he'll bring enthusiasm, and I think it depends which route Celtic want to go.
“Do they want to go down that experience route, or do they want to bring that enthusiasm in, maybe even take the club in a different direction? Because we've seen this season the challenges from Hearts and Rangers. It's not been free and easy for Celtic, and Celtic need to win trophies, they need to win titles every single season.
“If they think Robbie's the right man, then you've got to back him. You've got to give him every opportunity to bring players in to make that club better again.”
Double bid: Celtic chasing down more silverware
Celtic - who sit second in the Premiership table, three points adrift of leaders Hearts - have three league fixtures left to take in this season, starting with a derby date against Rangers on Sunday.
What promises to be an epic encounter with title hopefuls from Edinburgh will be embraced on May 16, as the curtain comes down on the 2025-26 campaign, before facing Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup final on May 23.