'Straight up robbery!' - Barcelona fans rage at 'disgraceful' VAR call that sees Robert Lewandowski goal vs Real Sociedad ruled out as his foot is mistaken for Nayef Aguerd's in bizarre tech error Barcelona Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Real Sociedad LaLiga

Barcelona fans vented their fury after a bizarre technology error led VAR to rule out Robert Lewandowski's opening goal against Real Sociedad.