Rob McElhenney Wrexham Blackpool 2024-25
Chris Burton

Rob McElhenney a 'changed man' after Wrexham away end experience! Hollywood co-owner enjoys 'spiritual journey' at Blackpool as promotion push continues

WrexhamLeague OneBlackpool vs WrexhamBlackpool

Rob McElhenney is a "changed man" following his away end experience at Blackpool, with the Wrexham co-owner going on a "spiritual journey".

  • Owners regularly pay visits to the Racecourse
  • McElhenney enjoyed trip to Bloomfield Road
  • Red Dragons looking for another step up EFL
