Riyad Mahrez back to Europe? Ex-Man City star in advanced transfer talks to leave Al-Ahli

Turkish media outlets reported on Thursday that Fenerbahce are putting the final touches on a blockbuster deal to lure Mahrez away from Jeddah. According to the Turkish network A Spor, direct talks are underway between the player and the Istanbul giants to finalise personal terms for a move to the Super Lig next season.

This rapid development suggests the ambitious Turkish club is keen to capitalise on Mahrez’s desire for a new European challenge. Reports indicate that the coming days will be decisive in determining the future of one of the Saudi Pro League's highest-profile acquisitions.



