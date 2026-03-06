River Plate boycott Argentine FA as Buenos Aires giants hit out at 'unclear' rules amid tax evasion investigation

In an official statement, the Buenos Aires giants expressed deep dissatisfaction with the AFA's internal operations. "The current functioning of the Executive Committee lacks the necessary procedural safeguards to ensure a clear and predictable decision-making process," the club explained. "Our institution believes that discussions about the future of Argentine football should be conducted through clear and predictable procedures: with topics included on the agenda well in advance and submitted to a vote by the relevant members. On numerous occasions, the observed operating procedures have not reflected these mechanisms, resulting in processes that are less transparent than those River Plate is accustomed to in the functioning of its own Board of Directors."

River argued that critical issues were often discussed without being formally presented for evaluation or voting, a practice they claimed fell far below the professional standards of their board. Consequently, the club confirmed: "Until the aforementioned mechanisms are corrected, the club has decided not to participate in the meetings of the Executive Committee of the Argentine Football Association."