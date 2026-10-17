Rio Ferdinand labelled a 'disgrace' by Manchester United fans after fat-shaming prominent influencer

Saeed continued to express his disappointment in the video, questioning the respect fans hold for the former defender. He stated: "You've got people around you who respect you. What is there to respect when you're speaking like this on social media?"

He also emphasised his own resilience, adding: "It doesn't affect me because I've been through a lot on social media and above all, I've been racially abused, so I've got thick skin. For me to hold you accountable and for you to resort to that... It tells everything about you."