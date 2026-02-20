Getty Images Sport
Richard Ledezma, Brian Gutiérrez, Armando González headline Mexico’s national team roster to face Iceland
- Getty Images Sport
Former USMNT players on the roster
Among the call-ups are Mexican-Americans Brian Gutiérrez, a former Chicago Fire player now with Chivas, who decided to represent Mexico in hopes of earning a spot on the final roster for the 2026 World Cup, and Richard Ledezma, who had previously played for the USMNT but recently chose to represent Mexico. Efraín Álvarez, also of Chivas and formerly of LA Galaxy, was also included by Javier Aguirre.
- Getty Images Sport
'Vasco' continues evaluating players
The match against Iceland is part of the national team’s preparation schedule and will allow the coaching staff to evaluate players from various Liga MX clubs. Because it's not an official FIFA international window, the coaching staff couldn't call up players who compete outside of Mexico. So, the roster is made up exclusively of Liga MX players.
- Getty Images Sport
Chivas lead the way in call-ups
Chivas contributed the most players to this roster with seven: Raúl Rangel, Richard Ledezma, Diego Campillo, Brian Gutiérrez, Efraín Álvarez, Roberto Alvarado and Armando González. América and Toluca rostered four players each.
- Getty Images Sport
Mexico's roster
Goalkeepers
Luis Ángel Malagón (América)
Raúl Rangel (Chivas)
Carlos Acevedo (Santos)
Defenders
Richard Ledezma (Chivas)
Jesús Garza (Tigres)
Víctor Guzmán (Rayados)
Israel Reyes (América)
Everardo López (Toluca)
Jesús Gallardo (Toluca)
Diego Campillo (Chivas)
Midfielders
Erik Lira (Cruz Azul)
Erick Sánchez (América)
Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)
Denzell García (FC Juárez)
Marcel Ruiz (Toluca)
Brian Gutiérrez (Chivas)
Alexis Gutiérrez (América)
Forwards
Efraín Álvarez (Chivas)
Roberto Alvarado (Chivas)
Guillermo Martínez (Pumas)
Armando González (Chivas)
Advertisement