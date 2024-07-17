Riccardo Calafiori's Arsenal transfer under threat? Why Bologna have put the handbrake on Gunners' move for Italy star - explained

GettyHarry SherlockRiccardo Calafiori's Arsenal transfer under threat? Why Bologna have put the handbrake on Gunners' move for Italy star - explainedRiccardo CalafioriArsenalTransfersBolognaPremier LeagueSerie ARiccardo Calafiori's move from Bologna to Arsenal has hit a roadblock and there are fears the deal could now stall.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArsenal attempting to buy Italy internationalCalafiori valued at €50 million (£42m/$54m)Hold-up relates to sell-on clauseArticle continues below