Revealed: Why Erling Haaland wasn’t included in Man City squad for crucial Leeds trip

Erling Haaland was a surprise absentee from Manchester City's squad to face Leeds United in the Premier League at Elland Road on Saturday, with the superstar striker missing out through a minor injury. Haaland leads the Golden Boot standings but will have to wait until midweek at the earliest to get back on the goals trail after missing out on the trip to Yorkshire.