Revealed: Pep Guardiola’s decision to sign new Man City contract was ‘final straw’ for wife Cristina Serra before shock split - as she ends marriage after relocation promise is broken
Pep Guardiola's decision to sign a new Manchester City contract was reportedly the 'final straw' for his wife Cristina Serra before their shock split.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Guardiola separated from wife Serra
- Couple spent 30 years together
- New Man City contract 'final straw' for her