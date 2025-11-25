Getty Images
Revealed: Lionel Messi reached complete agreement to rejoin Barcelona in 2023 with official contract drafted
Messi didn't get proper goodbye
The Argentine legend was prevented from saying his goodbyes on the field in Catalunya when announcing an emotional departure from the Liga giants in 2021 after his contract expired. With Barcelona unable to fund a contract extension at that point due to severe financial constraints, Messi left for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.
His stint in the French capital lasted for two years and in between, he completed his lifelong dream of winning the World Cup with Argentina as he led La Albiceleste to their third title in Qatar.
Homecoming almost went through in 2023
According to Sport, Messi expressed his desire to return to Barcelona for the first time in January 2023 when he got in touch with then-Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez. The former Barcelona team-mates enjoyed great success together as players, and Xavi believed that Messi's return to the team would further elevate the standard of the squad, which ultimately went on to win the 2022-23 La Liga title.
Over the next few months, the duo kept in touch and constantly spoke to each other to make the homecoming happen. Xavi even spoke to Messi's father Jorge and informed club president Joan Laporta, who was excited at the prospect of Messi returning to the club. Xavi was also told by director of football Matheu Alemany that La Liga had given the nod to the transfer.
The sudden collapse in talks
Sport adds that everything was going as planned and the Catalan giants even drafted a two-year contract for Messi to sign as soon as he became a free agent in the summer of 2023. However, things drastically changed in April when Jorge Messi called Xavi with a devastating update: "They tell me it is not going to happen, that La Liga does not give the approval."
Barcelona soon changed their stance as they understood that bringing back Messi wouldn't be financially feasible for them, while complying with La Liga player registration rules. Messi eventually grew tired of waiting and agreed to join Inter Miami instead.
Can Messi still comeback to Barcelona?
There is no possibility of Messi rejoining Barcelona on a permanent basis, as he continues to chase the American dream in MLS with Inter Miami. He recently committed to a new three-year contract that will take him beyond his 40th birthday and through the 2028 season in the U.S.
Barcelona have also distanced themselves from a loan move for Messi in the MLS offseason, with Laporta saying in a recent interview: "Leo Messi’s return as a player is something just not realistic. As of now, he has a contract with Inter Miami. The club is building a project for the present and future. It's complicated, and if you live in the past you hardly move forward."
Messi will be back in action for the Herons on November 29 as they take on New York City FC in the Eastern Conference final. The 38-year-old is only two matches away from leading Miami to their maiden MLS Cup title.
