Revealed: Why 'free' transfer for Lille star Jonathan David could still cost whopping £28m - with Premier League clubs including Man Utd and Liverpool put off by huge demands

Lille striker Jonathan David is in demand as a free agent this summer, but his wage demands could deter Premier League giants Man Utd and Liverpool.

  • David is set to leave Lille for free this summer
  • Several Premier League clubs want to sign him
  • Excessive demands likely to put off suitors
