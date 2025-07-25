Revealed: The bonus payments Arsenal must pay Sporting CP after finally getting green light on Viktor Gyokeres deal

Arsenal’s hunt for a top-tier striker has finally concluded with the imminent arrival of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP. The deal, which could reach a staggering £63.5 million, represents one of Arsenal's biggest investments in recent years as Mikel Arteta strengthens his frontline for the 2025/26 season.

Arsenal set to pay £63.5m to Sporting

Gunners to shell out £54.5m upfront

Rest will be paid as performance-based add-ons