According to a media report, Spain’s record champions Real Madrid have won the race to sign one of Spain’s most promising young talents.
Translated by
Reportedly, the contract with Real Madrid has already been signed: FC Bayern have come away empty-handed in their pursuit of a sought-after defender
Marca reports that 16-year-old Victory Okorie is set to move from LaLiga rivals Deportivo Alavés to the La Fabrica youth academy this summer.
The teenager is regarded as a great prospect and was consequently in high demand. According to Marca, alongside Real’s arch-rivals FC Barcelona and neighbours Atlético Madrid, the two top German clubs FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also said to have courted the teenager’s services. However, Okorie has opted for Los Blancos and has already signed his contract there, it is reported.
Victory Okorie is a member of the Spanish U16 national team
Okorie is at home in central defence and impresses with a remarkably mature style of play. He is also physically very advanced for his age. He has been a member of the Spanish U16 national team since February and has made three appearances for them.
There is likely to be a lot of movement in Real’s first-team defence in the medium term: the contracts of David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger, who are increasingly plagued by injuries, expire in the summer, and their futures are at the very least uncertain.
Last summer, the capital club already signed a young centre-back for the future in Dean Huijsen (who joined from AFC Bournemouth for a transfer fee of €62.5 million).
Real Madrid's record transfers:
Player Position Signed from Year Transfer fee Jude Bellingham Midfield Borussia Dortmund 2023 €127 million Eden Hazard Midfield Chelsea FC 2019 €120.8 million Gareth Bale Attack Tottenham Hotspur 2013 €101 million Cristiano Ronaldo Attack Manchester United 2009 €94 million Aurelien Tchouameni Midfield AS Monaco 2022 €80 million Zinedine Zidane Midfield Juventus 2001 €77.5 million James Rodriguez Midfield AS Monaco 2014 €75 million Kaká Midfield AC Milan 2009 €67 million Luka Jovic Attack Eintracht Frankfurt 2019 €63 million Dean Huijsen Defence AFC Bournemouth 2024 €62.5 million