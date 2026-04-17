The Polish striker, who will turn 38 in August, is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, and there is still no indication that Barcelona plans to extend his contract. According to transfer journalist Matteo Moretto, the Blaugrana are instead eyeing Atlético Madrid’s Alexander Sörloth, as reported in a podcast for Spanish sports newspaper Marca.
Translated by
Report: FC Barcelona have identified two new candidates to replace Robert Lewandowski in attack
Barça have already made a concrete enquiry to the Norwegian to gauge his interest in a move. The 30-year-old is a key player for the Colchoneros, but often comes off the bench. Nevertheless, he has scored 17 goals in 47 competitive appearances this season. The former Leipzig player’s market value stands at €20 million.
- Getty Images Sport
Vedat Muriqi is also being linked with a move to Barcelona.
Spanish sports newspaper Sport reports that Barcelona are considering Real Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi. The 31-year-old Kosovan is said to be available for less than the €40m release clause in his contract.
His 21 goals in 30 LaLiga appearances place him second in the scoring charts, behind only Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid.
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Even before Robert Lewandowski arrived, Barcelona occasionally deployed a seasoned target man with a potent header. In the 2021/22 campaign, the Catalans brought in Luuk de Jong on loan from Sevilla FC.
With Lewandowski now leading the line under manager Hansi Flick, Barça are on course to defend their LaLiga title, sitting nine points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid.
Robert Lewandowski’s 2025/26 season at FC Barcelona:
Games 40 40 minutes played Minutes played 2028 Goals 17 assists Assists: 3 3 assists