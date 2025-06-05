‘Bantering in a pub’ - Former referee insists reaction to leaked David Coote video insulting Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp was overblown
Mark Clattenburg insists the reaction to the leaked David Coote video where he insulted Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp was grossly overblown.
- Coote remains suspended until June 2026
- Clattenburg believes he should have been sacked
- The referee has now taken to delivery service to pay his bills